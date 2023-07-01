Russian Shelling Kills 3, Injures 17 in Ukraine Amid Visit by Spanish PM

Russian shelling has killed three people and injured 17 others in Ukraine’s southern and eastern regions, Ukrainian officials reported Saturday morning. The civilian casualties come as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visits Kyiv in a show of support.

Three people died and 10 more suffered wounds Friday in the front-line eastern Donetsk region, where fierce battles are raging, Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said Saturday.

The Ukrainian General Staff says intense battles were ongoing in three areas in Donetsk where it cited large numbers of Russian troops attempting to take territory. Authorities on social media said the perimeters of Bakhmut, Lyman and Marinka are seeing clashes, and that Russia had tried unsuccessfully Friday to advance there.



Five people, including a child, were wounded Friday and overnight in the Kherson region in the south, according to Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin. He reported that Russian forces launched 82 artillery, drone, mortar shell and rocket strikes on the province, which is divided by a stretch of the 1,500-kilometer front line and still recovering from flooding unleashed in June by the collapse of the Kakhovka Dam.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, Russian shelling Friday wounded a 57-year-old civilian man, local Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. In the Sumy region farther west, a teenage boy was hurt in a strike from across the Russian border, the local military administration reported.



As the fighting rages and Ukraine’s counteroffensive continues, Sanchez, whose country currently holds the European Union presidency, is underscoring the EU’s unwavering backing as Ukraine’s leader has complained about the slow delivery of Western weapons.

Sanchez is reassuring Ukraine it has the support of the European Union. The Spanish prime minister posted on Twitter, “We will keep supporting the Ukrainian people until peace returns to Europe.”



Amid this backdrop, it has been learned that CIA Director William Burns made a visit to Ukraine in June. Burns met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and intelligence officials to discuss Ukraine’s counteroffensive strategy. Reports of the meetings emerged Friday.



The clandestine discussions are reported to have occurred before Russian mercenary leader Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s thwarted rebellion against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian defense establishment.



Burns reportedly called Russian intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin this week to assure the Kremlin the United States was not involved in last week’s aborted mutiny by the Wagner Group’s Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The slow pace of Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian troops is not causing any panic among top U.S. military officials.

Ukrainian officials have expressed frustration in recent days, calling on Washington and the West to provide it more advanced weaponry to help dent Russian defensive positions and allow Ukrainian troops to retake more territory.

U.S. officials say they remain confident, though, that Ukraine’s counteroffensive will make headway, even if it takes six to eight weeks before Ukrainian forces see more substantial gains.



"War on paper and real war are different,” the top U.S. military commander, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley, told an audience in Washington Friday.