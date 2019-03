First Lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Thursday paid tribute to 10 women from around the world with this year's International Women of Courage awards. Honoree Naw K'nyaw Paw of Myanmar, also known as Burma, described her own personal experience as one of many who, she says, endured brutality at the hands her country's military forces. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from the State Department.