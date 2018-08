Some 400 years ago, English explorer Captain John Smith traveled around the Chesapeake Bay in the eastern United States, the country's largest estuary. Smith mapped about 4,800 kilometers of the bay and nearby rivers. Now, 11 of those rivers can be seen in an entirely new way through a unique virtual online tour. VOA's Deborah Block got on board a small raft in the Patuxent River loaded with camera and computer equipment to find out how it is done.