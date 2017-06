At first sight, the fishing wharf in Joal, Senegal is teeming with boats, their nets full of wriggling fish. But look a bit closer and you see an industry in crisis. The fish are small and the local fishermen must venture further out to sea to fill their nets. The U.N. Food and Agricultural Organization says more than half of West Africa’s fisheries are dangerously depleted. Ricci Shryock reports for VOA from Joal, Senegal.