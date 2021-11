The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

Dr. Aboubacar Kampo, UNICEF’s director of health programs, has been in Zimbabwe for a week to assess the progress of country’s maternal, newborn and children’s health systems nearly 10 years after the U.N. agency injected millions of dollars into them. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Mount Darwin, Zimbabwe. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe.