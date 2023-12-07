Settler Violence Escalates in the West Bank Despite US Pressure

Violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank has escalated since the war with Hamas began on October 7th, according to Palestinians. This has happened even as the Biden administration steps up pressure on Israel to stop settler violence by ordering a U.S. travel ban on extremist settlers involved in attacks. Henry Wilkins visited the scene of some of the recent clashes and has this report from the Palestinian town of Qarawat Bani Hassan in the West Bank. (Camera and Produced by: Henry Wilkins)