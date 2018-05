Since the 1980s, crab houses on Maryland's Eastern Shore have hired temporary foreign workers, mostly from Mexico, to extract crab meat. The visas let the workers live and work in the United States during the warmer months, then return home in the winter. This year, the Trump administration's decision to tighten restrictions in the H2-B visa program has left crab house owners without enough workers VOA immigration correspondent Aline Barros traveled to Hooper's Island to talk to them.