Israeli Military Reports Mortar Fire From Gaza

Israel's military said militants in the Gaza Strip fired 25 mortar shells Tuesday toward several sites in southern Israel.

The military statement said most of the projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, while some landed in open areas. No injuries were reported.

Tensions along the border have been high for two months with Palestinians holding protests calling for a right to return to land they fled or were forced to leave when Israel was created in 1948. Protesters have also rallied against a blockade of Gaza that has been in place for more than a decade as well as the relocation of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Israeli forces have killed at least 115 Palestinians during the protests, drawing criticism for the use of force. Israel has blamed the militant group Hamas for provoking violence and says it has acted to protect the border.