More than 4,000 ancient Iraqi artifacts that were smuggled into the United States almost a decade ago are going home. They were brought into the country illegally by the arts and crafts store chain Hobby Lobby. In July 2017, the Department of Justice brought a civil complaint against the store, and Hobby Lobby agreed to pay a $3 million fine and to return the artifacts to Iraqi authorities. Sandzhar Khamidov has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.