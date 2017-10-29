Mogadishu Hotel Attack Claims at Least 23

Somali police said Sunday they have ended an Islamist militant siege of a hotel in the capital.



Officials say at least 23 people were killed in the attack on the popular Nasa Hablod Two hotel in Mogadishu. Dozens more were injured in the explosion.

Militants stormed the hotel Saturday, following a car bomb blast at the hotel’s gate.

Police say they have captured two of the attackers and have killed two more.

The al-Shabab militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the hotel.

There was a second car bomb blast Saturday near the former parliament building.The extent of the damage from that explosion was not immediately clear.

The twin bombings came exactly two weeks after a huge truck blast killed at least 358 people at a busy Mogadishu intersection.



Somalia’s government blamed the militant al-Shabab group for the Oct. 14 attack, although the militant group has not claimed responsibility.