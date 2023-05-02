Somalia Moves to Evacuate Nationals from Sudan

Somalia has begun evacuating its citizens from Sudan, with more than 100 returning home on a flight from Khartoum Sunday night, and more flights promised in the coming days. The situation is being watched with special interest by a network of Somalis who were educated in Sudan in the years after the Somali government and schooling system collapsed. As Mohamed Sheikh Nor reports, these Somalis are still grateful to Sudan for the education they received and are hoping the fighting ends soon.