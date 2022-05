Somalia holds its long delayed presidential election on Sunday. Thirty-nine candidates paid $40,000 each to be eligible for the elections. In a highly conservative and patriarchal society, only one woman, Fawzia Yusuf Adam, is on the list of politicians aspiring to be the next president of Somalia. A past foreign minister, Fawzia has her supporters, as Mohamed Sheikh Nor reports from Mogadishu. Videographer: Mohamed Sheikh Nor