South Africa’s ANC Expected to Win National Election

South Africa’s storied African National Congress is set to win and retain power for the sixth time in a row, following Wednesday’s sixth parliamentary elections since the nation ended apartheid in 1994.

With 76% of the ballots counted Friday, the ANC, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, had 57% of the votes. In 2014, the ANC garnered 62% of the votes.

But corruption scandals and the sluggish economy have tainted the image of the party of Nelson Mandela, the country’s first black president. The troubles have led some voters to defect to opposition parties.

The Democratic Alliance has so far received 22% of the votes, about the same amount it received in 2014.

The Economic Freedom Fighters won 10% of the votes this year, in comparison to the 6% they won in the last election.

Final results are expected by May 11. The winning party will elect the next president, who will be sworn in May 25.