South Africa Recognizes Waste Pickers’ Contribution to the Fight Against Climate Change
As the world marks International Day of Zero Waste on Thursday, South Africa is taking steps to ensure that those collecting recyclables from homes and rubbish dumps register so they will be eligible for benefits such as higher payments for the items they collect. Authorities say this is necessary because the work they do contributes to the economy and helps fight against climate change. Vicky Stark reports for VOA from Cape Town, South Africa. Camera: Shadley Lombard