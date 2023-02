Zimbabweans make up South Africa's largest group of immigrants, with about 800,000 living in the country, many for decades but not all of them legally and doing low skilled jobs. Authorities have granted about 180,000 Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) but stopped renewing them and announced a June deadline for Zimbabweans to get a critical skills visa or leave the country. Jan Willem Bornman reports from Johannesburg.