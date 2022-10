The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

South African surveys indicate graduates and high-income earners facing a faltering economy are increasingly packing their bags and moving overseas. The brain and wealth drains are hitting South Africa's tax coffers, which analysts warn will scupper government plans to distribute more wealth to those economically marginalized. Linda Givetash reports from Johannesburg, South Africa. Camera: Zaheer Cassim