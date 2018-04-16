Accessibility links

Former South Korean President Won't Appeal Prison Sentence

  • VOA News
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, left, arrives to attend a hearing on the extension of her detention at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea.

South Korea's former president has decided not to appeal her 24-year prison sentence.

Yonhap news agency reported Monday that Park Geun-hye has submitted a waiver to apparently override an appeal filed by her younger sister Friday.

An appeals trial will still be held because prosecutors are seeking a tougher sentence, claiming the ex-president was able to avoid some charges earlier this month.

Park has boycotted all court proceedings, claiming unfair treatment.

Park was forced from office last year by South Korea's Constitutional Court over allegations she colluded with longtime friend Choi Soon-sil to extort companies to donate $70 million to dubious foundations in exchange for favorable treatment.

