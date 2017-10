This year marks the 150th anniversary of Russia's sale of Alaska to the United States. Alaska is one of the biggest US states in land size and one of the least populous, with less than three-quarters of a million residents. Among them is a group of people whose story is a classic American tale of religion and refuge in a remote land. VOA's Natasha Mozgovaya (narrated by VOA's Martin Secrest) uncovers a group of Soviet refugees who have planted roots in what once was Russian territory.