Spain Investigates ‘Connected’ Terror Attacks

A manhunt is underway in Spain after two terrorist attacks in which vehicles were sued to strike pedestrians in the country’s Catalonia region, killing at least 13 people and injured more than 100 others.

The mayhem began Thursday when a van ran down people in Barcelona, killing 13 and injuring 100 on Las Ramblas boulevard.

The van driver escaped on foot and is the subject of the manhunt. Police arrested two people — a Moroccan and a Spaniard — but it was not immediately clear how they are connected with the attack. A third person has been arrested in the northern Catalan town of Ripoll, Catalonia Interior Minister Joaquim Forn said.

In a similar attack hours later in Cambrils, a resort south of Barcelona, an automobile careened into pedestrians and a police vehicle. Police killed the five attackers, who they said also carried explosive belts, which were later found to be fake. Six civilians were injured in the Cambrils attack.

Forn, the region’s Interior minister, said Friday the Cambrils attack “follows the same trail” as the attack in Barcelona. He said, “There is a connection,” without giving further details.

Police believe the attacks are also connected to an explosion in a house in Catalonia Wednesday that killed one person. Authorities suspect the people in the house were building an explosive device to be used in a terrorist attack.

Van Runs Over People in Barcelona

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the deadly Barcelona rampage.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday 26 French citizens were among those injured in Barcelona. He said 11 are in serious condition. French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, however, said in a radio interview that “the number of those who have been seriously injured may perhaps be even higher at around 17.”

Le Drian said in a statement that he will be in Barcelona Friday “to visit the French victims of this cowardly act and affirm France’s support to the Spanish people and authorities.”

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called the van attack “jihadist terrorism.”

“Today, the fight against terrorism is the principal priority for free and open societies like ours. It is a global threat and the response has to be global,” Rajoy told reporters.

Barcelona’s Ramblas quietly reopened to the public Friday. Residents and tourists were allowed past police lines and slowly trickled back to their homes and hotels. The city center remained under heavy surveillance.

A demonstration that will include a minute of silence honoring the victims was announced by public officials for Friday noon at the Plaza Catalunya, next to the top of the Ramblas, where the deadly attack began.

World leaders pledge unity, resolve

U.S. President Donald Trump said via Twitter the U.S. “will do whatever is necessary to help” Spain, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned, “Terrorists around the world should know, the United States and our allies are resolved to find you and bring you to justice.”

US Officials Condemn Barcelona Van Attack, Offer Assistance to Spain

French President Emmanuel Macron said his thoughts were with the victims of the attack, and said France remains “united and determined.” In Paris, the Eiffel Tower was dark Thursday night to pay tribute to the victims.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said he was “horrified by reports from Barcelona.”

Danish Prime Minister Lars Rasmussen said Europe has “again been attacked by terror.”

“So long as the terrorists underestimate the spirit of the societies they seek to undermine, they will lose,” Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said about Barcelona.

The yellow and red colors of the Spanish flag lit up Tel Aviv’s City Hall Thursday night while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the civilized world must fight terrorism together and defeat it.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama tweeted that “ Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends.”