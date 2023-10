In India’s financial capital, Mumbai, plans to revamp one of the world’s largest slums into a modern city hub has raised concerns about how the redevelopment will impact the livelihoods of tens of thousands of people. But there is also optimism about improving conditions for those living here. Anjana Pasricha spoke to residents in Dharavi, the Mumbai slum that was featured in the movie Slum Dog Millionaire. VOA footage by P. Pallavi.