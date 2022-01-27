Spyware Maker NSO Group Comes Under Fire in Israel

Allegations have surfaced that the Israeli police have used NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware on Israeli citizens. NSO was already under fire internationally over claims that authoritarian governments used Pegasus to spy on opponents, including diplomats and journalists. The United States recently imposed sanctions on the company after finding the spyware on the phones of State Department officials in Africa. Now reports that NSO technology was being used in its home turf, Israel, are rocking the country. Linda Gradstein and Ricki Rosen report from Jerusalem.