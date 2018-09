The United Nations considers marriage before the age of 18 to be a human rights violation. While the highest occurrence is in the least developed nations, child marriage is also a reality in the United States. Researchers at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health found some 78,000 American children between the ages of 15 and 17 are or have recently been married. VOA's Elizabeth Lee has more on the effects of being married so young in the U.S.