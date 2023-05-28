Succulents: South Africa's New Plant Poaching Pandemic

Along with the poaching of elephants for their ivory and rhinos for their horns, wildlife officials in South Africa are dealing with a new problem -- the trafficking of succulents, plants that don’t need much watering. Many types of succulents in South Africa's semi-arid Karoo region are now critically endangered because of a sharp rise in illegal harvesting for international markets -- with China being the main destination. Kate Bartlett reports from the Little Karoo, South Africa.