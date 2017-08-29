Suicide Bomber Kills 5 Outside Kabul Bank

A suicide bomber attacked a crowd outside a bank in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least five people and wounding nine others, a city police spokesman confirmed to VOA.

The attack occurred at the entrance of a Kabul Bank branch not far from the heavily protected U.S. embassy.

Witnesses said personnel of the Afghan army and other security institutions were among the crowd to receive their monthly salaries.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The deadly blast occurred as Afghanistan prepares to mark the annual festival of Eid.

On Friday, a bomb attack at a packed Shi'ite mosque in Kabul killed more than 40 worshipers, including women and children, and wounded more than 100 others.