Attacks Across Afghanistan Leave Dozens Dead

A suicide bomber killed at least two and wounded seven in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group in the diplomatic area of Afghanistan’s capital Saturday, and at least 18 soldiers died in an attack on a checkpoint by Taliban insurgents in the country’s west, authorities said.



Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the Kabul attack took place in the Shash Darak area near NATO headquarters and not far from the U.S. Embassy. Danish said the initial casualty count could rise.



The Islamic State group in a statement on its website claimed responsibility.



In western Farah province, at least 18 soldiers were killed when their checkpoint came under attack by Taliban insurgents, said Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for the Defense Ministry. He said two other soldiers were wounded in the attack in the Bala Buluk district.



Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.



Meanwhile, an Afghan official said at least three security personnel were killed in separate suicide bombing attacks in southern Helmand province.



Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor in Helmand, said a car bomber early Saturday was shot by Afghan army soldiers but his vehicle managed to reach the entrance of the army base in Nad Aali district, killing two soldiers and wounding another.



In a second suicide bombing attack near another military base in Helmand’s capital city Lashkar Gah, one security person was killed and seven civilians wounded, Zwak said.



Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for both suicide attacks in Helmand.



The resurgent Taliban and the newer IS affiliate have been blamed for increased violence in Afghanistan after U.S. and NATO forces concluded combat missions in 2014 that began after the Sept. 11 attacks in the U.S.