A recent survey assessing how safe women are from sexual violence in the world's megacities found that London, Tokyo and Paris are the best places for women, while Cairo, Karachi, Kinshasa, New Delhi and Sao Paulo are the worst. The Thomson Reuters Foundation study, published in October, was based on surveys with 380 experts on women's issues in 19 of the world's megacities. In New Delhi, a metropolis of 26 million people, a number of factors make it unsafe for women, as Ritul Joshi reports.