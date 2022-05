Aid groups say funding cuts in Syria could prevent as many as 100,000 children from going to school in coming weeks in Idlib, the last remaining rebel held province in the country. Already, almost one third of children in Idlib are not attending school. For VOA, Mouneb Taim has this report from Idlib with Heather Murdock in Istanbul. Camera: Mouneb Taim, Moawia Atrash, Mohammad Daboul