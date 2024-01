In northwestern Syria, the new year has ushered in deep fears as aid workers warn of an imminent hunger crisis affecting millions. The World Food Program has stopped regular food aid in Syria, and displaced families say that when they run out of current supplies, they don’t know how they will eat. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from Istanbul with Moawia Atrash and Ahmad Fallaha in Atme village in Syria, near the border with Turkey.