Reporting from The New York Times shows that between 1985 and 1994, President Donald Trump reported $1.2 billion in losses, allowing him not to pay income taxes during most of that period. While Democrats demand Trump's tax returns, other battles are heating up. The White House is asserting executive privilege over special counsel Robert Mueller's unredacted report, and Democrats are preparing to hold Trump's attorney general in contempt. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has more.