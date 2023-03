Since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, tens of thousands of women have voluntarily joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As of the end of last year, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense says almost 60,000 women were serving. Myroslava Gongadze met with two female former journalists who have been part of Ukraine’s war effort for a year now. VOA footage by Eugene Shynkar. Video editing by Daniil Batishchak.