More than 500,000 Muslim Rohingya have fled persecution in Myanmar into Bangladesh in recent months. Some could end up as refugees resettled abroad, like earlier waves of Rohingya who fled. VOA's Kane Farabaugh visited Fort Wayne, Indiana, one of the largest Burmese communities in America, where more than 150 Rohingya families have resettled in recent years. He reports that the tensions between the groups continue even in their new home.