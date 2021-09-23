Accessibility links

Thailand Ramps Up COVID Vaccination, Plans to Reopen Key Tourist Regions

Thailand Ramps Up COVID Vaccination, Plans to Reopen Key Tourist Regions
Thailand Ramps Up COVID Vaccination, Plans to Reopen Key Tourist Regions

Thailand’s COVID vaccination rate currently stands at less than 25% of the population as the government says it is ramping up inoculations ahead of a planned reopening of several key tourist regions. Chiang Mai and its surrounding areas in the northern part of the country are among the locations included in the plan to reopen by Oct. 15. Steve Sandford visited Chiang Mai and has this report for VOA.
