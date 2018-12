A relatively modest, independently owned bookstore in Washington has become a standout on the cultural scene in the U.S. capital. It's called Politics and Prose. Since opening in 1984, it's managed to survive the age of online book buying and thrive as a magnet for some of the world's highest profile authors, from former Presidents Clinton and Obama, to J.K. Rowling, Salman Rushdie and photographer Annie Leibovitz. Ani Chkhikvadze stopped by Politics and Prose to learn more about its success.