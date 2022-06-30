The US Supreme Court reverses abortion rights for women while a Congressional committee delivers impactful revelations about the attack on the US Capitol, on The Inside Story-Democracy in America. Airdate June 30, 2022.
The Inside Story-Democracy in America Episode 46
