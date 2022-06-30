Accessibility links

The Inside Story-Democracy in America Episode 46

From a landmark Supreme Court decision on abortion to the investigation into the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, how is America dealing with divisive issues and seismic events on The Inside Story-Democracy in America.

The US Supreme Court reverses abortion rights for women while a Congressional committee delivers impactful revelations about the attack on the US Capitol, on The Inside Story-Democracy in America. Airdate June 30, 2022.

