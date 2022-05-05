Accessibility links

The Inside Story-Press Freedom Spotlight Episode 38

Freedom of the press is under pressure around the world amid increased disinformation and authoritarian rule. Go inside the dangers journalists face around the world, how governments keep factual information from the people they govern, and the journalists who were killed trying to get the news to you, this week on The Inside Story-Press Freedom Spotlight. Airdate: May 5, 2022

