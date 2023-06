Thousands of Sudanese continue to flee the war in their country every day, with many making the long trek south to Kenya. While a fortunate few have friends willing to help them, most of the new refugees are forced to live at the Dadaab refugee complex. While the burden is heavy, analysts say it is in Kenya’s interest to help the new refugees, and make an effort to end the war in Sudan. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi.