Maxym Kudryashov and his family fled Mariupol with their daughter in their arms and loved ones buried in the yard of their destroyed house. They are among the lucky refugee families who managed to get out of Mariupol and get to Rivne in western Ukraine. For VOA, Omelyan Oshchudlyak has more from Rivne. Some of the video was filmed by Yuriy Dankevych.