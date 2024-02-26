Thousands in Warsaw Mark Anniversary of Russian Invasion of Ukraine

More than 20,000 people gathered at a rally in Warsaw Saturday to mark the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Despite a difficult situation on the Polish-Ukrainian border, where Polish farmers, complaining about unfair competition, have almost completely blocked the export of some Ukrainian goods, Polish politicians reassured demonstrators that their support of Ukraine is unchanged. Lesia Bakalets has the story from Warsaw. Camera: Daniil Batushchak