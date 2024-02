Of the 50 or so countries that have held or are holding elections in 2024, none will have more people going to the polls on a single day than Indonesia. The current president is on his second term and ineligible to run, leaving Indonesians with three choices to replace him when they head to the polls Wednesday. In Jakarta, Indonesia, VOA's Ahadian Utama reports. Devianti Faridz and Yuni Salim contributed to the report.