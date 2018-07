Over the last decade, there has been a dramatic decline in the number of Tibetan refugees coming to the northern Indian town of Dharamshala. The city has attracted thousands since the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, made it his home after fleeing Tibet in 1959. As Anjana Pasricha found out during a visit to Dharamshala, the falling numbers are causing concern among many in the Tibetan exile community campaigning for more freedom for the region.