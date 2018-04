Tibetan exiles marking the 60thyear of the Dalai Lama's arrival in India after fleeing his homeland say they have successfullysafeguarded Tibetan culture and preserved Tibetan identity, which Tibetan leaders warn is threatened by Chinese rule in their homeland.Some 70 schools run by the Tibetan exile administration in India, which is home to the largest Tibetan refugee community in the world, are at the heart of those efforts.