U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday that the political reconciliation between Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga is "a very positive step," adding that the United States supports Kenya's political inclusion and democracy. Tillerson's trip to Africa is his first as the top U.S. diplomat and promotes good governance, something high on his agenda. VOA State Department Correspondent Nike Ching reports from Nairobi, Kenya.