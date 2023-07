The URL has been copied to your clipboard

A Japanese actor, artist and designer has opened a Ukrainian restaurant in Tokyo called Smachnogo. Her one and only goal: to provide jobs to Ukrainian evacuees arriving in Japan after the start of Russia’s invasion. Iuliia Iarmolenko has the story. Camera: Susumu Miyazu, Justyna Feicht. Video editing: Oleksii Osyka, Anna Rice.