Top Biden Administration Officials Argue Aid to Ukraine, Israel Can’t Be Unlinked

Top Biden administration officials told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that the White House request for $106 billion in emergency supplemental funding – including aid for Ukraine and Israel – is vital to U.S. national security. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testified as the request faces significant opposition in the Republican-majority US House of Representatives. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.