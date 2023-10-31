Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Top Biden Administration Officials Argue Aid to Ukraine, Israel Can’t Be Unlinked

Top Biden Administration Officials Argue Aid to Ukraine, Israel Can’t Be Unlinked
Embed
Top Biden Administration Officials Argue Aid to Ukraine, Israel Can’t Be Unlinked

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:16 0:00
Download

Top Biden administration officials told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that the White House request for $106 billion in emergency supplemental funding – including aid for Ukraine and Israel – is vital to U.S. national security. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testified as the request faces significant opposition in the Republican-majority US House of Representatives. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG