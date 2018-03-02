Top US Import Sources of Steel, Aluminum

President Donald Trump announced Thursday the United States will impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Trump talks often about wanting to go after China, but the proposed tariff or quota would harm Canada and Europe, too.

The top five exporters of steel to the United States are:

1. Canada

2. Brazil

3. South Korea

4. Mexico

5. Russia

China ranks 11th among the countries that export steel to the U.S.

The top four exporters of aluminum to the U.S. are:

1. Canada

2. Russia

3. United Arab Emirates

4. China