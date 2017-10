U.S. President Donald Trump says Islamic State in the Middle East is being defeated and the militants are moving to parts of Africa and other places. But a top U.S. security official says the departure of Islamic State does not spell the end of terrorism in the region. In an interview with Alhurra television this week, National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster warned of Iran's dangerous influence in the Middle East. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.