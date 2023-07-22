Tourists Accuse Iranian Authorities of Brutal Dress Code Enforcement

Accusations of beatings and the use of tear gas have been made against members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps by tourists in a scenic resort area of the country.



Witnesses say that Thursday evening, a group of security officers — said to be wearing uniforms associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC — attacked tourists at the Opert summer resort.



An eyewitness told Voice of America that a few hours after they arrived at the resort, two cars displaying IRGC insignia drove up and the occupants aggressively ordered women to adhere to the hijab dress code.



After some time, they left the area. However, the source said, the officers returned in the late hours of the night and subjected the tourists to “beatings and tear gas."



The witnesses said the officers employed "vulgar language and sheer violence," emphasizing that "it is the month of Muharram," while insisting the tourists surrender any alcoholic drinks they possessed.



"Disregarding the presence of children, the officers subjected the tourists to severe beating and kicking, using batons and shockers, tearing apart their tents,” the source said. “Unable to find evidence of alcoholic beverages, they eventually departed from the scene."



Opert, a picturesque border area between Semnan and Mazandaran provinces, attracts visitors with its untamed landscapes, distinctive highlands and the mesmerizing clouds. The region lies at the northernmost edge of Semnan and the southernmost edge of Mazandaran, making it a sought-after tourist destination.



Amid nationwide protests and women's defiance of compulsory hijab laws, the Islamic Republic is exerting pressure and violence throughout society to enforce mandatory hijab wearing.