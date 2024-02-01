Tradition Keeps Women From Voting in Pakistani Village

Low voter turnout is a persistent issue in Pakistan where barely half the registered voters have cast their ballot in past general elections. Women lag far behind men. Social, economic and logistical hurdles prevent many from coming out on election day. VOA Islamabad bureau chief Sarah Zaman visited a village in Punjab province, where a decision men made nearly a century ago still keeps women from voting. Camera: Wajid Asad. Video editing by Malik Waqar Ahmed.