Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
South & Central Asia

Tradition Keeps Women From Voting in Pakistani Village

Tradition Keeps Women From Voting in Pakistani Village
Embed
Tradition Keeps Women From Voting in Pakistani Village

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:00 0:00
Download

Low voter turnout is a persistent issue in Pakistan where barely half the registered voters have cast their ballot in past general elections. Women lag far behind men. Social, economic and logistical hurdles prevent many from coming out on election day. VOA Islamabad bureau chief Sarah Zaman visited a village in Punjab province, where a decision men made nearly a century ago still keeps women from voting. Camera: Wajid Asad. Video editing by Malik Waqar Ahmed.

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG