Trump Assails News Media for Coverage of First Lady

U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on the news media Wednesday, tweeting they have been "unfair" and 'vicious" to his wife, Melania, who has made few public appearances since she was hospitalized last month.



Trump accused news organizations of reporting erroneous accounts regarding her condition and whereabouts after undergoing a kidney procedure that was followed by a five-day hospital stay.

The president said journalists saw Melania Trump "walking merrily along" in the White House last week but failed to report the sighting.

The first lady remained out of public view for more than three weeks after her hospitalization before appearing at a private White House reception on Monday.



As her absence at public events increasingly drew scrutiny, Melania Trump responded on Twitter.

The first lady will accompany the president for a briefing Wednesday at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington. It will be her first appearance outside the White House since May 10.



Melania Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, confirmed Sunday that the first lady would not accompany the president to the G7 summit later this week in Canada or the planned North Korean summit in Singapore on June 12.