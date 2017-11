In his speech Wednesday, a day after returning from a 12-day Asia trip, U.S. President Donald Trump boasted of "tremendous success" in pushing America's interests forward. During stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines, Trump pursued his "America First" philosophy, calling for more favorable trade deals for the U.S. He also urged North Korea not to test the U.S. resolve to defend itself and its allies. VOA'S Zlatica Hoke reports.